Kate Middleton appears healthy and confident in latest solo engagement

Kate Middleton was not joined by her husband Prince William during her latest royal engagement on Thursday

October 09, 2025

Kate Middleton appeared radiant and healthy as she stepped out in Oxford for an engagement with Home-Start on Thursday.

The Princess of Wales's latest engagement marked another confident return to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis last year.

In photos shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, the Princess was seen warmly interacting with parents, children, and volunteers, wearing a re-worn willow-green suit by Victoria Beckham. 

Kate Middleton appears healthy and confident in latest solo engagement

Smiling brightly, she joined training and play sessions at Home-Start Oxford, which uses the Centre for Early Childhood’s new animation series to help volunteers support families with young children.

The post praised the program for building parents’ confidence through home visits, one-on-one services, and group sessions, a cause close to Kate’s heart through her early years campaign.

The Princess’s vibrant appearance and energy drew praise from royal watchers, who have followed her health journey closely since she revealed in March 2024 that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 

The wife of Prince William confirmed earlier this year she was in remission and gradually resuming public duties.


