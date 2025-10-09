 
Kate Middleton rewears entire outfit during visit to Home-Start Oxford

Kate Middleton visited Home-Start Oxford in an entirely recycled outfit

Web Desk
October 09, 2025

Kate Middleton championed her early years campaign Thursday during a visit to Home-Start Oxford and did so in an entirely recycled outfit. 

The Princess of Wales returned to the charity to highlight a new animated film series from her Centre for Early Childhood, designed to help parents build children’s social and emotional skills during their first five years. 

The series aims to give families tools for nurturing strong, resilient bonds, a theme both Kate and Prince William have emphasized as central to their work. 

During the visit, Kate spoke with parents and volunteers about how the mini-movies demonstrate the importance of emotional security in early life. 

She also joined a “Stay and Play” session, where children engaged in dress-up, crafts and play-dough activities. 

In keeping with her reputation for sustainability, the princess rewore a full ensemble from past appearances: a Victoria Beckham patch-pocket jacket and Alina trousers in willow, Ralph Lauren gold pumps, a Daniella Draper necklace, and Kiki McDonough green amethyst earrings. 


