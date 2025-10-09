Taylor Swift's wedding plans resurface after her engagement to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift doesn't want to make her wedding to Travis Kelce about herself

Taylor Swift wants her groom to be equally involved in the wedding planning.

A 2012 interview of the pop sensation with Cosmopolitan magazine is resurfacing after her engagement to the NFL star Travis Kelce.

In that interview, Swift talked about what she had envisioned regarding her future wedding and the involvement she demanded from her partner for their big day.

She told the outlet, "I want to build a life with someone that's based on their dreams as well as my dreams.”

The Beautiful Eyes hitmaker added, "I don't want it to just be like, 'So, I have a scrapbook. In it, I put all the fabric swatches of the wedding dress I'm going to wear. I also have a tuxedo I picked out of a catalog that you'll wear.' I don't want him to wonder if it even matters if he's there."

For those unaware, Swift is engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Kelce. They dated each other for two years and finally announced their engagement on August 26, 2025 in a joint Instagram post.

An insider also opened up to Radar Online regarding the 14-time Grammy winner’s wedding plans.

"Taylor doesn't want to make their wedding all about her. This is Travis' day, too, and she wants to share the special occasion with him and their friends and family and make it about all of them. This is a joint venture,” the source stated.

A wedding planner will be hired but "Taylor and Travis have an idea of what they want the ceremony and reception to be like," noted the insider.

“Taylor wants it to be stress-free and fun,” the source said.