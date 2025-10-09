Taylor Swift drops biggest wedding update

Taylor Swift weighs in on her plans for the wedding

Taylor Swift has finally dropped some major news regarding her plans for the nuptials and what she hopes for, in the coming months.

The whole thing has been shared during her most recent appearance at the Seth Meyers show where the singer started by saying, “because I think everyone has an expectation that you are going to put a lot of thought into it. And I feel like I just gave you permission to just send an e-vite.”

But no “I haven’t even thought about this yet so I’m glad you’re bringing this up,” she said too.

In addition, “we’re toward the tail end of release week,” she added. “and it’s like it’s about time that I start thinking about it.”

Even though “I’m doing one thing at a time. Right now, I’m doing this [press tour]. I don’t know [if I’m hiring a wedding planner]. Right now, I’m just stoked about the idea that I get to marry this person. So I’m going to think about that, and then I’m going to put out this album, and then I’m going to think about other things after that.”

The singer also added, “I share so much of our relationship with the world that the moment that that happened, it’s like, I’ll have it forever and that will always be mine. There’s so much that is shared with the world...[because] we’re both very public-facing people and both of our career paths involve entertaining people.”

So “we’re very kind of relaxed about things in a way, but we also have to—I gotta figure out ways to make sure that I do have things that are just between us,” she said. “And thankfully, we do have a lot of those things, and that moment in particular, is one that’s always just going to be ours,” Swift concluded by saying.