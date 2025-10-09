 
Emma Hemming Willis makes 'painful' decision amid Bruce's worsening health

Bruce Willis is currently battling with frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

October 09, 2025

Bruce Willis’ health is said to be deteriorating with each passing day.

According to Radar Online, the 70-year-old retired American actor is battling with dementia but his condition is worsening, due to which his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, has decided to shift into a separate home that is more in line with her husband’s needs.

For those unaware, Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. It is a progressive brain disease that affects the frontal and temporal lobes and is a rare condition that usually shows signs earlier than other forms of dementia.

An insider told the outlet that Emma "has been an absolute saint through all of this. Not only has she devoted herself to taking care of Bruce, she's been a complete rock for everyone else, too.”

Referring to Mabel Ray Willis, 13, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 11, the source added, "Their daughters are still so young, and from the star, Emma has made it her mission to stay upbeat and sunny for them so that Bruce's illness doesn't totally take over their childhood. He would never want that."

Emma made a decision to move the Die Hard star into a new house, considering the 24/7 availability of professional caretakers so that she will get “a little breathing room.”

"It's hard but this is what's best for Bruce right now,” the insider stated, adding, “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

