Andrew Garfield on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role

Andrew Garfield's response regarding the rumoured casting in 'Avengers: Secret Wars' has been revealed

October 09, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars is the upcoming major film from Marvel Studios, and Andrew Garfield, who plays Spider-Man, is being asked about his rumoured casting for the movie.

But the actor did not clearly address his presence in the movie, which, however, is not announced or confirmed.

Yet, his reaction, which the news outlet Gamesradar+ describes as a 'nervous laughing fit,' is telling.

"Is this a tell? You'll find out," he quips. "Whatever response I'm having – is it exasperation? – you'll find out."

Elsewhere in the interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, he weighs in on his interest of in which universe he wants to cross over with because after Spider-Man: No Way Home, it opens a door of endless scenarios.

"I really love the Spider-Verse movies. I love [writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller]," the star shares.

"Just putting that out there. I love Wolverine, I love Hugh [Jackman]. Tom Hardy is obviously a really formidable actor and what he's done with Venom is super fun… I'm up for a good time," Andrew concludes.

Meanwhile, the filming on Avengers: Star Wars is yet to begin, but we'll expect it to begin soon because the movie is announced to be out in 2027.

