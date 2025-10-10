Meghan Markle gets ridiculed over her third act: ‘Unforgivable!'

Meghan Markle dragged through the mud over her desperate attempts at reinvention

Meghan Markle’s appearance in Paris for Fashion Week has not gone without accusations and call outs, because an expert has just come forward, claiming that her behavior does not align with her portrayal as a ‘humanitarian’.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich is that expert in question and she recently spoke to Fox News Digital.

She believes, “instead of focusing on ... charitable pursuits or anything truly transformative to rectify her reputation ... she is reverting to glitzy, high-profiled events in an attempt to reset public perception.”

But even with that, “… unfortunately for her, Hollywood is unforgiving,” so “a third act isn’t likely to succeed,” the expert also noted before concluding.

For those unversed, this comment comes just a few months after Meghan herself called her time in the UK ‘inauthentic’ because of ‘pantyhose’ and other demands her role required.

The comments in question were shared on the Bloomberg Originals YouTube account and took a number of digs at the royals.

Looking back at the time she said, “I think it was probably different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time.”

Because “let's be honest, that's not very myself, I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the eighties when they came in that little egg,” and “that felt a little bit inauthentic”.

“But that's a silly example, but it is an example of when you're able to dress the way you wanna dress and you're able to say the things that are true and you're able to show up in the space really organically that's being comfortable in your own skin.”