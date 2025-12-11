Princess Anne bakes up praise for Yorkshire’s finest

Princess Anne is continuing her reputation as one of the hardest working members of the royal family with a busy day of engagements across Yorkshire, aimed at celebrating local business and charitable giving.

Her visit includes stops at Haywood and Padgett Bakery, the GXO ASOS Logistics Hub, and a Beneficiaries’ Christmas luncheon with Racing Welfare.

The Princess Royal’s tour begins at Haywood and Padgett Bakery, one of the UK’s most prolific producers of traditional British baked goods famously producing around a million scones each day for supermarkets and foodservice outlets in Britain and abroad.

Local business leaders praised the spotlight on the region’s heritage food sector.

One bakery employee said, "It’s an honour to have Her Royal Highness here as this business truly reflects Yorkshire’s baking excellence and community pride."

Next, Anne will visit the GXO ASOS Logistics Hub, a key part of the UK’s modern supply chain.

Organisers stressed the importance of recognising frontline logistics staff during the Christmas rush, with one manager noting, “Our teams work around the clock this time of year and this visit shines a well‑deserved light on the backbone of our industry."

The day culminates with a Christmas luncheon hosted by Racing Welfare dedicated to supporting people in the racing community, including jockeys, stable staff and their families.

Representatives from Racing Welfare welcomed the Princess Royal’s attendance, saying: “Her presence brings great joy to our beneficiaries especially at this time of year and emphasises the importance of community support and care.”