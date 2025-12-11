King Charles 'clears path' for Prince Harry to rejoin royal family

Prince Harry receives special treatment after King Charles meeting

Prince Harry sparked debate in the media about the secret source behind the 'special treatment' he received amid the security case row.

After the UK Home Office agreed to review the Duke of Sussex's plea, in which he asked for back taxpayer-funded security as he faced threats.

Harry might have been planning to bring back his whole family, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, maybe not full-time, but on an occasional basis.

But, questions were raised about how the UK officials finally agreed to reassemble after years of resentment, as Harry is no longer an active working member of the family, who is eligible for security.

In a conversation on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, royal commentator Bronte Coy expressed her shock over the development, stating that Harry is "getting what he wants," especially after completing the first step of peace talks with King Charles.

She said, "....although we don’t know what the outcome of this assessment will be, it just feels like an extraordinary sort of new chapter in the whole saga."

The royal reporter added, "It comes at such an interesting time, where we’ve been watching so closely Harry’s moves towards reconciliation with his father, and the fact that they met up in September when he was over here."

Bronte raised queries like is something happening behind closed doors in order to make the path clear for Harry to be "more involved in the UK and the royal family?"