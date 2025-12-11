Palace confirms another royal bites the dust after Andrew-Epstein scandal

Troubles for European royals are not yet over as a beloved member of the royal family was thrown into controversy as surprising connection to controversial financier Jeffery Epstein was revealed.

It has only been a few weeks since King Charles had completely stripped off of his brother Andrew of all royal titles and honours. It followed the harrowing allegations against him owing to the shady friendship with the late paedophile.

On Tuesday, the Swedish Royal Court released a statement, that confirmed Princess Sofia, wife of Prince Carl Philip, had met Epstein. However, it clarified that the princess did not have any contact with the shamed figure since 2005.

Sofia’s connection comes as her mentor, financier Barbro Ehnbom, had ties to Esptein. Ehnbom had attended her 2015 wedding to the second son of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf. When the report came out, Sofia skipped the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm on Wednesday, even though she has regularly attended the event.

In an email exchange, Ehnbom told Epstein about “aspiring actress” Sophia and how he would like to introduce her to him before he went on holiday.

To that, Epstein reportedly replied, “I’m in the Caribbean. Does she want to come for a couple of days? I'll send a ticket.”

The Swedish Royal Court told a news outlet that Sofia “has been introduced to the person in question on a few occasions around 2005,” before Epstein was convicted federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. They added that Princess Sofia, now 41, did not accept the invitation.