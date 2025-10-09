Bella Hadid's mother pens emotional tribute on model's birthday

Yolanda Hadid marked her daughter Bella Hadid’s 29th birthday with a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram.

She shared a series of throwback photos and a heartfelt message that quickly moved fans.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted multiple snapshots of Bella, from her childhood to her modeling career, alongside a lengthy caption celebrating her daughter’s strength and spirit.

“Happy birthday my sweet angel,” Yolanda began.

“Remembering this beautiful perfect day 29 years ago when I gave birth to you and you greeted me with your eyes open.

I have been madly in love with you since that moment and forever will be deeply and unconditional.”

The proud mother praised Bella’s “compassion and courage,” writing that her daughter’s resilience “inspires everyone who knows you, but especially me.”

She added, “I pray this year will bring you healing, peace and endless creativity. Keep shining my love, and know that you are loved today, tomorrow, and always.”

Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes and admiration for the model, who has recently returned to public life after a hiatus to focus on her health and creative projects.







