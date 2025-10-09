Kylie Kelce shares her favourite songs on Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Kylie Kelce recently opened up about Taylor Swift’s ode to Travis Kelce’s manhood.

On the Thursday, October 9 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 33-year-old American media personality revealed her favorite song on the celebrated singer and songwriter’s recently released twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The album, which contains twelve songs, has most of the tracks about Travis, whom Taylor got engaged to on August 26, 2025, after two years of dating.

Sharing her favorite song, Kylie said, “My favorites on the album are definitely ‘Wi$h Li$t,’ ‘Opalite,’ and, who are we kidding, ‘Wood.’”

The podcaster went on to explain, “Here's the deal. Do I need that much detail about, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also good job, Trav! That's it! Guys, yes, 1000%, yes. That's women supporting women.”

Notably, Wood has become one of the most talked-about songs on the album, as it is swamped with hints and allusions to the NFL star’s manhood.

Swift sings, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes. Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.”