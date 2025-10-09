Kylie Kelce says her daughter Elliotte loves THIS song from Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Kylie Kelce has finally revealed the songs she and her daughter Elliotte can’t stop playing from Taylor Swift album, The Life of a Showgirl.

On the Thursday, October 9 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the mother of four daughters, Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 6, opened up about Taylor’s recently released album, The Life of a Showgirl, and shared that they all have their favorite songs.

Kylie went to unveil that her second-born daughter, Elliotte, loves one specific song and listens to it on her way to school.

She said, "Speaking of the girls, we have listened to The Life of a Showgirl. There are some bops on there. One of the songs that Ellie and I have been bopping to on the way to school is 'Opalite.' Great song. The lyric my brother used to call it eating out of the trash? Outstanding.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares her four daughter with her husband, Jason Kelce, a former American football center and elder brother of Taylor’s fiancé, Travis.