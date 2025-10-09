Focus Features drops 'Hamnet' official trailer

'Hamnet' trailer sees tragedy strike Shakespeare's family

Focus Features has unveiled the official trailer of Hamnet, which sees the family of William Shakespeare in a tragedy.



The movie is based on Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel. Its main cast includes Jessie Buckley as Agnes Shakespeare and Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare.

Chloé Zhao serves as the director, with Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes as the producers.

Earlier, the movie won the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival, known as the People's Choice Award.

During the acceptance speech, Chloé, who herself won an Academy Award for directing Nomadland, said, “I’d like to share that I was very lonely when I was young."

"And I wrote stories and I drew manga, and I put them on the Internet so that I could read the comments and the reactions of strangers."

“Whether they liked them or not, I felt connected to them, and suddenly the world is a little less of a lonely place and life seems to have more meaning,” she noted.

Hamnet will be out in cinemas widely on Dec. 12, but limitedly at first on Nov. 27.