HBO drops 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' trailer

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' trailer gives peek into 'Game of Thrones' universe

The trailer of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is here, giving an insight into the world of Game of Thrones but far from the intrigues of the palace.



In this teaser, the seven kingdoms are seen through the eyes of commoners as a young hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, along with his squire, Aegon Targaryen, goes on an adventure.

It has six episodes, whose cast includes Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, Sam Spruell, Ross Anderson, Edward Ashley, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Daniel Monks, Shaun Thomas, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Steve Wall and Danny Webb.

The series is based on George R.R. Martin's novellas titled Tales of Dunk and Egg, whose logline reads, "A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros, a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg."

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the synopsis says.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will air on HBO on January 18.