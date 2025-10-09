Jennifer Aniston makes rare comments about 'Friends' family

Photo: Jennifer Aniston explains what 'Friends' family really means to her

Jennifer Aniston has gotten candid about her enduring bond with her Friends co-stars.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Aniston likened her connection with the cast to a lifelong marriage.

"I know that if I needed anything, I'd go direct to the chain we have together and they'd be there for me in two seconds flat," she shared.

As fans will be aware, the super hit series featured six main cast members, Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, Monica Geller played by Courteney Cox, Phoebe Buffay-Hannigan played by Lisa Kudrow, Joey Tribbiani played by Matt LeBlanc, Chandler Bing played by late actor Matthew Perry, and Ross Geller played by David Schwimmer.

"It was like we married each other - they're my family. Sometimes you love to hate your family, but it's a lifetime commitment, for sure."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress addressed her years-long IVF journey and the public scrutiny surrounding her personal life.

"They didn't know my story," she said, recalling the speculation that followed her divorce.

"They didn't know what I'd been going through for twenty years to try to pursue a family because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes."

While Aniston initially stayed silent, she later penned a 2016 op-ed about her fertility struggles to help other women facing the same challenges.

"That's not anybody's business," she emphasized.

"But there comes a point when you can't not hear it — the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me - I'm just a human being. We're all human beings."