 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston makes rare comments about 'Friends' family

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her bond with 'Friends' caste members

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Aniston explains what Friends family really means to her
Photo: Jennifer Aniston explains what 'Friends' family really means to her

Jennifer Aniston has gotten candid about her enduring bond with her Friends co-stars.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Aniston likened her connection with the cast to a lifelong marriage.

"I know that if I needed anything, I'd go direct to the chain we have together and they'd be there for me in two seconds flat," she shared. 

As fans will be aware, the super hit series featured six main cast members, Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, Monica Geller played by Courteney Cox, Phoebe Buffay-Hannigan played by Lisa Kudrow, Joey Tribbiani played by Matt LeBlanc, Chandler Bing played by late actor Matthew Perry, and Ross Geller played by David Schwimmer.

"It was like we married each other - they're my family. Sometimes you love to hate your family, but it's a lifetime commitment, for sure."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress addressed her years-long IVF journey and the public scrutiny surrounding her personal life.

"They didn't know my story," she said, recalling the speculation that followed her divorce. 

"They didn't know what I'd been going through for twenty years to try to pursue a family because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes."

While Aniston initially stayed silent, she later penned a 2016 op-ed about her fertility struggles to help other women facing the same challenges.

"That's not anybody's business," she emphasized. 

"But there comes a point when you can't not hear it — the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me - I'm just a human being. We're all human beings."

T-Pain teases major series in the works
T-Pain teases major series in the works
Angelina Jolie planning to ditch L.A. for a special place: Report
Angelina Jolie planning to ditch L.A. for a special place: Report
Kylie Kelce shares her favourite songs on Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Kylie Kelce shares her favourite songs on Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Andrew Garfield on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role
Andrew Garfield on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role
Bella Hadid's mother pens emotional tribute on model's birthday
Bella Hadid's mother pens emotional tribute on model's birthday
Emma Hemming Willis makes 'painful' decision amid Bruce's worsening health
Emma Hemming Willis makes 'painful' decision amid Bruce's worsening health
Taylor Swift drops biggest wedding update
Taylor Swift drops biggest wedding update
Taylor Swift's wedding plans resurface after her engagement to Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's wedding plans resurface after her engagement to Travis Kelce