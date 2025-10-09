Taylor Swift talks about the idea behind 'Elizabeth Taylor'

Taylor Swift discusses making of her song 'Elizabeth Taylor'

Taylor Swift has opened up about the making of track Elizabeth Taylor.

The Grammy-winner, who recently released her album The Life of a Showgirl, revealed that conversation with her fiancé Travis Kelce sparked the idea of the track Elizabeth Taylor.

Referring to Elizabeth Taylor's son Christopher Wilding, in a Pandora TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Swift said, "My parents sent me this clip of Elizabeth Taylor’s son saying something very flattering, that if there were one person he might compare to his mother in the modern day, in terms of persona and…the chaos around us, he said it would be me. I was so flattered by that."

She revealed, "I just immediately started talking to Travis about it."

Swift added, "I was going on and on about Elizabeth Taylor, talking about all the things about her that I loved…how she kept challenging herself late into her life. I had to get out of the car."

"I was like, ‘One sec, I have to get out of the car for a second,’ and I just sang this melody into my phone, got back in the car and…that’s what it’s like when it happens," she concluded.

Taylor Swift, who announced her engagement to Travis Kelce in August 2025, released her 12th Studio Album, The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, 2025.