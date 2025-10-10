Nicole Richie talks about her kids' high school era: 'It's like a TV show'

Nicole Richie says her kids' high school era is 'fun'

Nicole Richie has opened up about her kids' high school years.

In an interview with People Magazine, Richie, who shares a daughter Harlow, 17, and a son Sparrow, 16, with husband Joel Madden, discussed how it feels like to see their children go to high school.

She said, "I very much remember I think now that I'm seeing my kids at an age where I remember everything from that age, so they'll be telling me stories of whatever the comings and goings of them and their friends, and it sounds exactly like what I was going through senior year."

Adding, "It's fun. It's like a TV show."

Notably, Nicole Richie has often discussed her children in interviews. Previously, on The Drew Barrymore Show, the fashion designer and actress discussed the impact of social media on her two kids.

She said, "Well, the platforms are there and they exist, and that is how people that age communicate with each other."

"And, you know, I think I have been more inclined to, instead of make it this forbidden thing, to really, first of all, understand it on my own so that I know the world that they know," Richie added.

As per Richie one of the most important things for he as parent is to "not, not know anything about the digital world because then that just separates me even more from this generation that grew up in that world."

"The more I understand it and then talk to them about it and, you know, just say to them, 'Anything that you put out there is going to be out there forever,'" she added.