Justin Bieber's fixation on guns leaves his loved ones 'unsettled'

Justin Bieber's obsession with guns causes worry among his family and pals

Justin Bieber’s fixation on guns has reportedly left his family and inner circle worried.

An insider told Radar Online that the 31-year-old Canadian singer’s newly found passion has stirred unease among his family and friends and the mounting concerns about his mental health are also "making people around him very nervous.”

For those unaware, Justin, who is married to supermodel Hailey Bieber and shares a son with her named Jack Blues, posted photographs from a shooting trip he went on with his friends earlier this month.

In a series of snaps, the Peaches crooner can be seen firing into the woods with many ammunition boxes at his feet, which made people worry about him.

The insider revealed, "Justin's completely immersed himself in this gun hobby. He's buying them, learning everything he can, and spending hours practicing at ranges or out in the woods.”

“He says it helps him focus and stay calm, but to everyone else, it's starting to look more like an obsession – and that's what has people concerned,” the source added.

Notably, the drastic shift in Justin’s interests comes after he opened up about struggling emotionally and feelings of being “drowned by hate” and “unworthy” earlier this year.

Since the confession, he has been sharing puzzling social media posts, as he posted a video of himself smoking an unidentified substance.

The source stated, "Those closest to him are really unsettled. Hailey's trying to be supportive, but she's worried. She doesn't want to take away something that gives him a sense of calm, yet she wishes he'd put that energy into something less risky – like fishing or basketball, which he used to enjoy."

"Hailey knows how sensitive and vulnerable Justin can be. Their relationship is in a better place, but it's still delicate. She's keeping a close eye on him because whenever he gets into something new, he throws himself into it completely – and with guns, that kind of intensity feels risky."

"At the moment, it's guns. He's studied every detail and talks about safety and mechanics like an expert. The concern isn't the hobby itself – it's the mindset behind it, and whether an accident could happen,” the insider concluded.