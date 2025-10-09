Who is Hugh Grant's wife Anna?

Hugh Grant with his wife Anna: File photo

Taylor Swift’s recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers quickly turned viral, but not for the reasons fans expected.

During her interview, Swift recounted a humorous mix-up involving her fiancé, Travis Kelce, at one of her Eras Tour shows.

According to Swift, Kelce spotted who he thought was Barbie director Greta Gerwig in the friends-and-family tent and decided to introduce himself.

Trying to be charming, he reportedly told her he loved the film and joked that he was “just Ken.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: File photo

But when the woman didn’t seem impressed, the couple later discovered the encounter wasn’t quite what Kelce thought.

The mystery woman wasn’t Gerwig at all, she was Anna Elisabet Eberstein, the wife of British actor Hugh Grant.

Eberstein, 46, is a Swedish television producer and entrepreneur who studied economics in Sweden and Tennessee before working for ESPN.

She later co-founded the luxury sock brand Ace & Me.

Married to Grant since 2018, the couple share three children.

The story has since become one of the internet’s favorite talking points, with fans joking about Kelce’s “Ken moment” and giving Eberstein a sudden burst of global attention.