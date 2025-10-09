Victoria Beckham recalls painful incident from school

Photo: Victoria Beckham recounts painful school memory

Victoria Beckham is getting candid about her early struggles with confidence.

In her new documentary Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned designer reflected on the insecurities she faced growing up and the criticism that shaped her outlook.

"I didn't look like a lot of the other girls," she shared.

"That's where I started getting a lot of criticism about my appearance, my weight.

In addition to this, the mother of four also admitted being a victim of discrimination on the basis of aesthetics.

"I remember the principal of the theatre school saying to me, you know, at the end of the show we are going to just fly in."

"'You girls can be flown in,' meaning that we weren't looking as aesthetically pleasing as some of the others, 'so we'll just fly you in the back.'"

Her mother, Jackie, also recalled those painful moments, adding that Victoria was once told, "You're overweight. You'll be at the back."

It is pertinent to mention here that the docuseries captures Victoria’s evolution from pop star to fashion entrepreneur. Filmed over several months, the series captures Victoria balancing her fashion empire while reflecting on her past.

