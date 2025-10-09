Stars get honest about new 'Tron: Ares'

'Tron: Ares' stars get candid about the forthcoming movie

As Tron: Ares is set to debut in theatres, Gillian Peters plays Julian Dillinger, and Pamela Anderson portrays Elizabeth. They open up about the new movie.



The actor in an interview with Gamesradar+ says about his character, "[In the] second film, the Dillingers are unveiling NCom12 and now Julian is unveiling this military AI, Ares."

He continues, "So it sort of kicks off the movie. But like you said, it was in the writing, and then our characters' relationship and dynamic – that was pretty fresh and new to the series. I was excited to jump on board with that."

His co-star Pamela also weighs in on the film, "There's some great sequences, some great chase sequences, and obviously the mixture of the CG and also the practical sets, it doesn't feel too digitalized."

"It really feels like this is a world that exists, which is hard to do. And it's a race against time. I feel like it's really a pressure cooker and a time bomb. It just moves," she adds.

Joachim Rønning serves as the director, and Jesse Wigutow wrote the script. Apart from them, the cast includes Jared Leto, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Sarah Desjardins, Jeff Bridges, and Cameron Monaghan.

Tron: Ares will hit the cinemas on October 10.