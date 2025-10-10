Taylor Swift unveils Travis Kelce's new dance 'best friend'

Photo: Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce's new dance 'best friend'

Taylor Swift recently made fans laugh with an unexpected confession about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

During her latest appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday to promote her new album The Life of a Showgirl, the pop star revealed that Kelce once confused acclaimed director Greta Gerwig with actor Hugh Grant's wife.

"I was like, ‘I got to let you know, your favourite director is in the tent’. He loves Greta Gerwig,” Swift recalled.

“And so he was like, ‘oh, my God, I really want to tell her how funny I thought Barbie was’. And I’m like, ‘you absolutely should. She’s the sweetest, giggliest person to tell that you like their work. You’re going to love her.’”

She continued, “I’m seeing all over the internet is just videos of Travis dancing with Greta all night like they’re best friends."

"And I’m like, ‘Travis, here’s a video of you with Greta. It feels like she thought the joke was funny.’ And he goes, ‘oh, that’s not Greta.’”

Realizing the hilarious mix-up, Swift said she explained, “Is there any chance at all, baby, that you complimented Hugh Grant’s wife, Anna, on her movie Barbie, said, ‘I’m just Ken too,’ and she politely nodded because she didn’t have the heart to tell you she didn’t direct it?"

"And is there any chance that the people that look like soulmates are Hugh Grant and his soulmate?” she concluded.