Travis Kelce reveals 'awkward' reason why he has been avoiding chat with Taylor Swift's father

Photo: Travis Kelce addresses chat with Taylor Swift's father post album release

Travis Kelce has revealed that he is yet to discuss Taylor Swift’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl with her dad.

During a new episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked his brother whether he had talked to Swift’s father about the record, which includes the now-viral track Wood.

When Travis replied that he had not, Jason quipped, “I haven’t talked to him about the album either. Maybe that's who we should get a live listen to.”

Travis laughed, responding, “Dude, I'm terrified.”

Jason joked about their dad hearing the explicit lyrics, including, “His love was the key that opened my thighs,” and vowed to record his reaction anyway.

“Oh my God, I would love that. I'm gonna do it,” he said.

Jason then pressed Travis further, asking, “Do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song Wood?”

"I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way..." Travis began before Jason interrupted, “It's not just you. It's an appendage. It's a very specific thing.”

Travis playfully replied, “What? I think you're not understanding the song,” after which they dropped the topic.