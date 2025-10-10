 
Kris Jenner looks 'more beautiful than her daughters' in new blonde look

October 10, 2025

Kris Jenner has unveiled new hair transformation.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Kardashian-Jenner momager left fans shocked with new platinum blonde bob look.

In a transformation video with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, Jenner can be seen donning towel on her head, and then unveiling platinum blonde bob hair.

The transformation video was set on Sabrina Carpenter's latest track When Did You Get Hod?

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love. One user wrote, "Uhhh she looks incredible we did that !!!" Another added, "I want to look like Khris when I grow up."

Notably, one user claimed that Kris Jenner looked even more beautiful than the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

The comment read, "She literally is more beautiful than her daughters could ever be."

"she’s 30 right now ? Stunning work and so much fun wow always gorgeous both of you !!!" another comment read.

Notably, in a separate post Kris also shared a close up shot of her new stunning look, alongside a photo with her stylist Chris. 

