Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on her 20-year struggle to have kids: 'Don't know my story'

Jennifer Aniston makes emotional confession about starting a family

Jennifer Aniston has finally spoken out on her two decades of navigating fertility challenges.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 56-year-old American actress revealed that she was under heavy media watch during both of her marriages, particularly to learn if she was pregnant.

Aniston’s first marriage was with Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and her second marriage with Theroux lasted from 2015 to 2018.

Notably, this is not the first time Aniston talked about the heightened media attention she received during her marital life. In 2016, the FRIENDS alum penned an op-ed for The Huffington Post, slamming some mainstream media outlets for their constant scrutiny regarding her starting a family.

Articulating her thought in her latest talk, she said, "They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes. That's not anybody's business."

The Murder Mystery star added, "But there comes a point when you can't not hear it — the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me — I'm just a human being. We're all human beings. That's why I thought, 'What the hell?'"

Aniston went on to emphasize that in her 2016 op-ed, she raised her voice for those who are doing their best to have kids and even trying in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"So it did feel like it was not only for myself, but for any women who were struggling with the same issue," she clarified.