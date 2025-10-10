 
Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bella's 29th birthday

Bella Hadid’s birthday week also marked her return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week after her Lyme disease treatment earlier this year

October 10, 2025

Gigi Hadid marked her sister Bella Hadid’s 29th birthday with a touching tribute on Thursday.

Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bellas 29th birthday

Taking to Instagram, the Victoria's Secret Angel shared a series of childhood throwbacks on the occasion along with affectionate captions.

The supermodel, 30, also posted several slides on her Stories, including snapshots of the sisters over the years, plus a sweet moment featuring Gigi’s 5-year-old daughter, Khai.

Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bellas 29th birthday

“It’s @bellahadid day,” Gigi wrote on one photo, later adding, “She’s our walking heart” and “Must protect her at all costs.”

Gigi then switched to playful banter, telling followers, “You better be nice in the comments,” and praising Bella as the “most loving (and spoiling) auntie (and sister).”

Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bellas 29th birthday

Gigi wrapped up the post with a heartfelt message, “Happy birthday! I love you so much!”

Bella’s birthday week also marked her return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week after her Lyme disease treatment earlier this year, a chronic illness she’s battled since age 16.

Bella was later spotted in Paris on September 24 and made her official comeback walking in Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on September 29.

