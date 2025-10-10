'X-Men' star gets honest about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Famke Janssen gets candid about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

As Avengers: Doomsday is set to star several of the stars from the X-Men franchise, but Famke Janssen, who portrays Jean Grey, is reportedly not returning.



In a recent interview with ScreenRant, the actress shared that she did not know about the details of the upcoming Marvel tentpole movie, adding that she is not from the "comic book world."

In other news, Alan Cumming, who played Nightcrawler and has played a role in the Avengers: Doomsday, said about the forthcoming movie, "We eventually saw a script. It took a while, but we had a script."

The actor also raved about returning to his role after so many years, calling it an "amazing experience."

“I just came back. It was amazing. It was actually really… in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that was a terrible experience when I did it the first time. A great film, great film. I love the film," he previously told People.

Apart from him, his fellow actors from X-Men who are returning to the upcoming Avengers film are James Marsden's Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit the cinemas on December 18, 2026.