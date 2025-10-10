 
Geo News

'X-Men' star gets honest about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Famke Janssen opens up about her thoughts on the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday'

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Famke Janssen gets candid about Avengers: Doomsday
 Famke Janssen gets candid about 'Avengers: Doomsday' 

As Avengers: Doomsday is set to star several of the stars from the X-Men franchise, but Famke Janssen, who portrays Jean Grey, is reportedly not returning. 

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, the actress shared that she did not know about the details of the upcoming Marvel tentpole movie, adding that she is not from the "comic book world." 

In other news, Alan Cumming, who played Nightcrawler and has played a role in the Avengers: Doomsday, said about the forthcoming movie, "We eventually saw a script. It took a while, but we had a script."

The actor also raved about returning to his role after so many years, calling it an "amazing experience."

“I just came back. It was amazing. It was actually really… in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that was a terrible experience when I did it the first time. A great film, great film. I love the film," he previously told People.

Apart from him, his fellow actors from X-Men who are returning to the upcoming Avengers film are James Marsden's Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit the cinemas on December 18, 2026.

Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bella's 29th birthday
Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bella's 29th birthday
ASAP Rocky reveals his 'favorite creation' of this year
ASAP Rocky reveals his 'favorite creation' of this year
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on her 20-year struggle to have kids: 'Don't know my story'
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on her 20-year struggle to have kids: 'Don't know my story'
Travis Kelce reveals 'awkward' reason why he has been avoiding chat with Taylor Swift's father
Travis Kelce reveals 'awkward' reason why he has been avoiding chat with Taylor Swift's father
Emma Heming Willis trying to stay strong for daughters as Bruce's condition worsens?
Emma Heming Willis trying to stay strong for daughters as Bruce's condition worsens?
Nicole Richie talks about her kids' high school era: 'It's like a TV show'
Nicole Richie talks about her kids' high school era: 'It's like a TV show'
Taylor Swift unveils Travis Kelce's new dance 'best friend'
Taylor Swift unveils Travis Kelce's new dance 'best friend'
Ryan Reynolds opens up about people-pleasing in Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds opens up about people-pleasing in Hollywood