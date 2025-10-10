 
Paul McCartney marks 14 years of marriage with Nancy Shevell

Paul McCartney posts rare tribute for 14th anniversary with Nancy

October 10, 2025

Paul McCartney is feeling the love after 14 years of marriage to his wife, Nancy Shevell.

The Beatles legend, 83, celebrated their anniversary on Thursday by sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair embracing each other onstage.

“Happy Anniversary to my lovely missus, Nancy – Paul,” he captioned the Instagram post.

McCartney and Shevell, 65, first met in 2007 and announced their engagement four years later. They wed in an intimate courthouse ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on October 9, 2011—the same date as their anniversary today.

Shevell is McCartney’s third wife. The musician was previously married to Linda McCartney, who died of breast cancer in 1998, and later to Heather Mills, with whom he shares daughter Beatrice, 21. Shevell has one son, Arlen, from a previous relationship.

