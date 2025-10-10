Zoe Kravitz moves in with Harry Styles amid 'real connection': Source

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz ‘barely apart’ amid growing bond

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s romance is moving towards something serious as the love birds are hardly apart.

The 36-year-old actress and the 31-year-old singer, who have made love displays on recent outings, are said to have taken major steps in their blossoming relationship.

As per a report by The Sun, Zoe and Harry are getting closer and closer as the Catwoman star "plans to stay in Harry's posh London pad while she starts filming a new project."

"Harry and Zoe have a real connection — this is love," a source told the outlet. "It’s a real honeymoon period."

"And they’re barely apart," the insider emphasized.

The tattler went on to say, "Zoe has to get back to work on a film so she’s coming to London and will be staying with Harry while she’s here."

As Zoe and Harry were first linked earlier in August, "They’ve had an amazing summer together."

"Things are only getting more serious between them," the bird chirped.

Back in August a source told the pulisher that Zoe finds Harry's vibe like her dad, Lenny Kravitz.

"[Harry] treats everyone the same, whether they are famous or not, and she’s found that refreshing. Lenny is like that… to be kind, to never be a diva," the publisher reported.

The pair's romance rumors first sparked when Harry and Zoe were reportedly spotted arm-in-arm in Rome in August.