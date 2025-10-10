 
ASAP Rocky reveals his 'favorite creation' of this year

The rapper is father to two sons and one daughter whom he shares with Rihanna

October 10, 2025

ASAP Rocky is a proud dad of new born daughter Rocki Irish.

In a recent chat with Complex the 37-year-old rapper candidly spoke about the one favorite thing he created this year and melted hearts with a sweet tribute to newborn daughter Rocki Irish.

"My daughter," the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, replied with a laugh when asked by the outlet about the most important creation in 2025.

Then he continued to gush over the little one, "That's my favorite thing I created this year."

"Shout out to Rocki Irish," Rocky added.

ASAP Rocky reveals his favorite creation of this year

The Don't Be Dumb artist, who is already father to two oldest sons, RZA and Riot, welcomed his third baby, only daughter on Saturday, September 13, with longtime partner Rihanna.

The Diamonds hitmaker announced the news by taking it to her social media and posted a sweet image of herself with the new born daughter in pink onesie. The proud mom was spotted wearing a ring that read mom in the announcement snap.

"Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025," Rihanna wrote in the caption, adding a pink bow emoji and tagged Rocky in the post.

The proud dad rushed to the comment section to express his love and excitement for his third child, writing, "MY LIL LADIES," along with a heart emoji.

A source told People after the little one's birth that Rihanna and Rocky are "so happy to finally have a girl."

