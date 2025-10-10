Jennifer Aniston opens up about trauma from parents' ugly divorce

Jennifer Aniston reflects on painful childhood amid parents’ split

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her tough childhood.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine for its November issue, the Friends star spoke about her parents' John Aniston and Nancy Dow's terrible divorce that left her alone.

Jennifer admitted that she felt like a "pawn" when both her parents were trying to evenly settle their accounts during the tough time. She was not a priority to them.

The Hollywood star also mentioned that at the time her parents were getting divorce, there was not much awareness on how to look after kids during separation.

For the unversed, Jennifer was only nine years old when her parents parted ways.

"Their divorce was not amicable in any way, shape or form," Jennifer told the outlet, "It was a time when there wasn't a lot of awareness of how to behave for the sake of the kid."

"That was the least of [my parents'] worries," she continued, "It was more, how could they hurt each other? And I was just a pawn."

As a result of the situations in her childhood, Jennifer had to take therapy.

Elsewhere in the chat, she also admitted she had to undergo multiple therapy to prevent her from "rages."

Moreover, Jennifer also talked about the personalities of her parents, that mother and father were "ridiculously funny people" and that she was "around a lot of laughter."