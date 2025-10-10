Jennifer Lopez sheds pounds for role filmed amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez reveals drastic weight loss for new movie role

Jennifer Lopez transformed herself by losing significant weight for a role in the upcoming movie, Kiss Of The Spider Woman.

The Atlas star appeared in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, and revealed to host Gayle King that she got "very thin" for her character as she portrays a "blonde Hollywood bombshell" in the film produced by her ex husband, Ben Affleck's company.

It is pertinent to mention that the shooting of the film took place in April 2024 which is also mentioned as her separation month in her divorce filing.

At the time fans speculated that she might have dropped weight due to the stress of her broken marriage.

A nutritionist named Monica Partier suggested that Lopez weighed 125 lbs during the filming of the movie, via DailyMail.

"Jennifer is 5ft5in, so I would put her at a size four, and I would say she got down to around 125lbs when she made the musical last year," the functional nutritionist shared.

"Her normal weight appears to be 135lbs and a size six because she is so muscular from consistent workouts; muscle weighs more than fat," said the health expert continued, That is a very healthy weight for her."

"So she dropped at least 10lbs for the movie and she must have done it in about a month," the nutritionist added.