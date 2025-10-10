 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie drops bombshell on 'painful' Château Miraval memories

The long-running legal battle over the French winery Château Miraval gets new update

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Angelina Jolie opens up about painful events tied to Miraval estate
Angelina Jolie opens up about 'painful' events tied to Miraval estate

Angelina Jolie declared that she, including her kids, never put a foot on her Château Miraval property, she once co-owned with Brad Pitt, after their split.

The Maleficent actress's legal team filed new documents in court in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, October 6, regarding their battle over the French winery the former couple once owned and the mom of six explained the reason behind selling her shares.

The 50-year-old actress wrote in the filing that she left Pitt, "control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period."

"To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce," Jolie wrote in her statement.

Jolie added, "Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution. Because I wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children’s lives, I looked to buy a property near his home. At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support."

The actress is mom to six kids, Zahara, 20, Maddox, 24, Shiloh, 19, Pax, 21, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, whom she shares with Pitt.

After 12 years of relationship and two years of marriage, Jolie and Pitt parted ways in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2024 after a long custody battle.

Their legal battle over Château Miraval, that began after Jolie sold her shares to a businessman without Pitt's approval, is still going on.

'Minecraft Movie' sequel confirmed for 2027
'Minecraft Movie' sequel confirmed for 2027
Zoe Kravitz moves in with Harry Styles amid 'real connection': Source
Zoe Kravitz moves in with Harry Styles amid 'real connection': Source
Paul McCartney marks 14 years of marriage with Nancy Shevell
Paul McCartney marks 14 years of marriage with Nancy Shevell
Louis Tomlinson says Zayn Malik's sudden exit threw One Direction boys 'under the bus'
Louis Tomlinson says Zayn Malik's sudden exit threw One Direction boys 'under the bus'
Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bella's 29th birthday
Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bella's 29th birthday
ASAP Rocky reveals his 'favorite creation' of this year
ASAP Rocky reveals his 'favorite creation' of this year
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on her 20-year struggle to have kids: 'Don't know my story'
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on her 20-year struggle to have kids: 'Don't know my story'
Travis Kelce reveals 'awkward' reason why he has been avoiding chat with Taylor Swift's father
Travis Kelce reveals 'awkward' reason why he has been avoiding chat with Taylor Swift's father