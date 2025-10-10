Angelina Jolie drops bombshell on 'painful' Château Miraval memories

Angelina Jolie opens up about 'painful' events tied to Miraval estate

Angelina Jolie declared that she, including her kids, never put a foot on her Château Miraval property, she once co-owned with Brad Pitt, after their split.

The Maleficent actress's legal team filed new documents in court in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, October 6, regarding their battle over the French winery the former couple once owned and the mom of six explained the reason behind selling her shares.

The 50-year-old actress wrote in the filing that she left Pitt, "control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period."

"To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce," Jolie wrote in her statement.

Jolie added, "Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution. Because I wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children’s lives, I looked to buy a property near his home. At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support."

The actress is mom to six kids, Zahara, 20, Maddox, 24, Shiloh, 19, Pax, 21, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, whom she shares with Pitt.

After 12 years of relationship and two years of marriage, Jolie and Pitt parted ways in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2024 after a long custody battle.

Their legal battle over Château Miraval, that began after Jolie sold her shares to a businessman without Pitt's approval, is still going on.