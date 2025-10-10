Nicole Kidman reflects on life lessons amid Keith Urban divorce at 58

Nicole Kidman shares her wisdom from life challenges

Nicole Kidman is leaning on her life experiences while moving through her recent divorce from Keith Urban.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar as a Clé de Peau Beauté ambassador, the Oscar winner, 58, said, “As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned. I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot.”

Kidman stressed the need to truly experience life's challenges. “You’re going to have to feel it… it’s going to feel insurmountable at times, you’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly—and it can take an enormous amount of time—it does pass,” she said.

The Babygirl actress added that aging has taught her gratitude. “I’m grateful to be surviving as a woman, as an actress, and as a producer, professionally and personally,” she shared.

“The experiences that you’ve accumulated, they remind you that no matter what, I do know that I will get through it.”

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, 57, on Sept. 30 in Nashville following 19 years of marriage. The couple shares two daughters.