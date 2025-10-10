Kylie Jenner to make acting debut with Charli XCX

Kylie Jenner lands first acting role

Kylie Jenner is set to make her movie acting debut alongside Charli XCX in A24’s upcoming film The Moment.

The film, directed by Aidan Zamiri from a script co-written with Bertie Brandes, was announced on October 9.

Charli XCX, 33, will also star and produce under her Studio365 banner. The Moment follows a rising pop star dealing with fame and industry pressures while getting ready for her arena tour.

The supporting cast includes Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Rachel Sennott, Rish Shah, and Alexander Skarsgard, among others. Music contributors include A.G. Cook, who also composed the score.

Jenner anticipated the opportunity on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo with Charli XCX.

While this marks Jenner’s first scripted movie role, The Kardashians star previously appeared as herself in 2018’s Ocean’s 8.

The Moment is scheduled for release in 2026.