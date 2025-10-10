Nicole Kidman opens up about learning to love her fair skin and height

Nicole Kidman gets real about height and fair skin

The Academy Award winner, 58, opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about how she’s grown to appreciate aspects of herself she once disliked in a recent interview.

The Big Little Lies star admitted she used to feel insecure about her fair skin. “My fair skin. I used to hate it. It’s still not my favorite thing, but I appreciate it because it’s very good on film, so I use it that way,” she told the magazine.

Kidman also reflected on her height, another feature she once wished were different. “I’m lucky to be tall and I have so much leeway with what I eat because there’s so many more places for it to go!” she said, noting that her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, both stand 5’10”, while she and her sister are 5’11”.

“I used to grapple with that and kind of twist my hip down and pretend I was smaller. Now, I put my shoulders back, and I stand up, and I just own it,” she added, joking that being shorter might have offered a “better angle on film.”

Kidman’s interview comes shortly after she was named a global ambassador for Clé de Peau Beauté and Chanel, and just days after filing for divorce from husband Keith Urban, 57, following their 19-year marriage.