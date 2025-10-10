 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman opens up about learning to love her fair skin and height

Nicole Kidman talks learning to love her fair skin and tall height

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Nicole Kidman gets real about height and fair skin
Nicole Kidman gets real about height and fair skin

Nicole Kidman says she's finally stopped hating her skin and height

The Academy Award winner, 58, opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about how she’s grown to appreciate aspects of herself she once disliked in a recent interview.

The Big Little Lies star admitted she used to feel insecure about her fair skin. “My fair skin. I used to hate it. It’s still not my favorite thing, but I appreciate it because it’s very good on film, so I use it that way,” she told the magazine.

Kidman also reflected on her height, another feature she once wished were different. “I’m lucky to be tall and I have so much leeway with what I eat because there’s so many more places for it to go!” she said, noting that her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, both stand 5’10”, while she and her sister are 5’11”.

“I used to grapple with that and kind of twist my hip down and pretend I was smaller. Now, I put my shoulders back, and I stand up, and I just own it,” she added, joking that being shorter might have offered a “better angle on film.”

Kidman’s interview comes shortly after she was named a global ambassador for Clé de Peau Beauté and Chanel, and just days after filing for divorce from husband Keith Urban, 57, following their 19-year marriage.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first photo of newborn daughter
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first photo of newborn daughter
Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle health scare left her 'wanting to wear a wig'
Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle health scare left her 'wanting to wear a wig'
Nicole Kidman reflects on life lessons amid Keith Urban divorce at 58
Nicole Kidman reflects on life lessons amid Keith Urban divorce at 58
Jennifer Lopez sheds pounds for role filmed amid Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez sheds pounds for role filmed amid Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Aniston opens up about trauma from parents' ugly divorce
Jennifer Aniston opens up about trauma from parents' ugly divorce
'X-Men' star gets honest about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
'X-Men' star gets honest about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
'Minecraft Movie' sequel confirmed for 2027
'Minecraft Movie' sequel confirmed for 2027
Zoe Kravitz moves in with Harry Styles amid 'real connection': Source
Zoe Kravitz moves in with Harry Styles amid 'real connection': Source