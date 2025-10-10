Will 'Peacemaker' return for season 3? Here's everything we know about DC series future

Season 2 of Peacemaker has officially ended!

The finale episode of the second season of the DC series premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, October 9.

And now fans are wondering if the series will be getting another installment.

Here’s what we know about Peacemaker’s potential return!

Will there be a 'Peacemaker' Season 3?

HBO Max has not yet revealed whether Peacemaker will return for a third season.

On October 7, a representative for the streaming service told USA TODAY that they were unable to provide any details at that time.

Who would star in 'Peacemaker' Season 3?

HBO Max has not officially announced who will star in Pacemaker Season 3.

What is 'Peacemaker' about?

Peacemaker is an American superhero television series based on the character from James Gunn’s 2021 movie, The Suicide Squad.

As per HBO Max, Peacemaker is a "compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."