Tom Holland spotted on 'Spider-Man' set after injury

Tom Holland is officially back on the Spider-Man set after taking some much-needed time off to recover from a head injury.

The 29-year-old actor was spotted filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Basingstoke on Thursday, marking his first appearance since suffering a minor injury during a stunt three weeks ago.

The viral clip shows Tom is in a good spirit as he is back to doing what he loves most.

Fans are thrilled to see their favorite web-slinger swinging into action once again, with one penning on Instagram, "I'm glad he's back."

"So happy to see he's okay," expressed another one.

"He needs to let the stunt doubles do some of the action stuff so he doesn't get hurt," advised a third one.

For those unversed, the production on the new Spiderman movie had been temporarily halted for approximately a week after the actor was injured during a high-action scene.

Recently, Tom’s father, Dominic Holland, addressed the incident and claimed that many of the dramatic reports circulating online had just exaggerated the situation.

“There was no ambulance, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not being filmed at Leavesden Studio,” he explained in a post on The Brothers Trust website.