'Cross' season 2 release date announced: Aldis Hodge returns as Alex Cross

The brand-new teaser for the upcoming season of "Cross" has been released. The second installment of the crime drama will hit Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2026.

Aldis Hodge returns as Alex Cross—the detective and forensic psychologist who looks into the minds of killers to catch them.

“Cross is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates," the official logline for Season 2 stated, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with Aldis, the sophomore season's other cast includes Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Isaiah Mustafa, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill.

Recently, the series creator, Ben Watkins, revealed that he has a four-year plan for the series.

“We want this thing to go for 10 seasons, but in my head, I had already made a four-year plan, and it’s based on some things that I want to do to mine and pay homage to the characters that are in the Alex Cross book series,” he told THR.

It is pertinent to mention the first season of the series debuted on Prime Video on November 14, 2024. The crime thriller drama received high praise from both critics and viewers.