Victoria Beckham admits therapy is ‘really healthy'

Victoria Beckham reveals that she's ‘happy' she took therapy

Victoria Beckham just confessed that therapy was "really healthy" for her.

The Spice Girls star has revealed she's "happy" to be honest about having sought professional help, who improved her mental health and gave her tools she needed to encourage her children to communicate properly.

She told The Sun newspaper: "Yes, I've had therapy. I think it’s really healthy. It’s something that’s so acceptable and positive to talk about out now.”

"I'm happy to say I’ve had it. And the way we’ve brought up our kids is all about communication. It’s good to talk,” she added.

Victoria also revealed that she and her husband, David Beckham, who are parents to four children, try to gather the whole family every night for dinner and they ban phones to encourage conversation.

She said: "As a family we try to have dinner together every night - it’s phones down and: 'What has everyone done today?’ Just making sure that it’s a safe forum for everybody to be honest and talk and laugh.”

"We’re so much more aware of mental health these days, which is just so healthy," the fashionista mentioned.

Victoria has also opened up about her life in the spotlight in her new self-titled Netflix documentary and she compared talking about her past to therapy, as she felt it was comforting to relive old memories.

"Doing the [Netflix] show was like therapy. It was emotional at times. There are certain things your mind has the amazing ability to forget because there were triggering things along the way,” she said.

Victoria continued, "I went into this saying I didn’t want to talk about the Spice Girls because I’ve spent 20 years building this fashion brand. So, I’m mindful I’ve been fighting these preconceptions that I’m just a celebrity face for 20 years.”

"Only now do I feel I’ve earned my right to show in Paris. Now I can reflect and talk without worrying it’s going to affect my brand. I finally feel I don’t have anything to prove to anyone. I am enough," Victoria Beckham concluded.