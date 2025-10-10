Neil Young makes huge music decision

Neil Young is deciding to pull his music from Amazon

The Harvest Moon musician has called out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his company, condemning their support of the Donald Trump’s administration and urging fans to "buy local," "support your community" and "do the right thing."

Young posted on his Neil Young Archives blog: "Forget Amazon and Whole Foods [supermarket chain owned by Amazon]. Forget Facebook. Buy local. Buy direct. [Jeff] Bezos supports this government. It does not support you or me."

"The time is here. Forget Amazon. Soon my music will not be there. It is easy to buy local. Support your community. Go to the local store,” the rock legend added.

He continued, "Don’t go back to the big corporations who have sold out America. We all have to give up something to save America from the Corporate Control Age it is entering."

"They need you to buy from them. Don’t. They shut down our government. Your income. Your safety. Your family’s health security. Take America Back,” the Heart Of Gold singer further wrote.

"Together, stop buying from the big corporations, support local business. Do the right thing. Show who you are," he concluded.

Neil Young, who recently also deactivated his Facebook and Instagram account, did not confirm if he would just remove his music from Amazon’s streaming service or would also be removing physical copies from sale via the retail giant.