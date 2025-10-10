Paloma Faith suffers ‘betrayal' from close friend

Paloma Faith talks about feeling ‘betrayed' after being killed on ‘Celebrity Traitors'

Paloma Faith just revealed that she felt “betrayed” to be the first one to be killed on Celebrity Traitors.

The 44-year-old singer was murdered in plain sight by her close friend Alan Carr, who had been tasked with wiping pollen from a "poisonous" flower onto one of the Faithfuls' faces.

She was also stunned to learn the Chatty Man star, fellow talk show host Jonathan Ross, and singer Cat Burns were responsible for her downfall.

Speaking to Ed Gamble on The Celebrity Traitors Uncloaked as he revealed who the Traitors were, she exclaimed: "Jonathan! The geek! What a p****."

After hearing that Cat was involved, she explained: "Oh my God. So, these people just killed me out of malice because I didn't suspect any of them."

Paloma then gave a rather blunt response after learning that Alan had killed her and admitted she hoped they would "never call again."

"And I mean that,” she affirmed.

"I feel really even more betrayed now. I feel betrayed by Jonathan and Alan and actually Cat because she's on the same record label as me and she should have some loyalty," the Only Love Can Hurt Like This hitmaker said.

Paloma mentioned that she never would have betrayed Alan if their positions were reversed, saying, "If the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn't have done that. I don't think he should have done it to me."

Later, the singer took to her official Instagram to share a photo of her TV grave and revealed to her followers that she was devastated.

"Honestly. GUTTED, no words @bbc @bbciplayer #traitors (sic)" she wrote.