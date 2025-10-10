 
Geo News

Prince William, King Charles finally react to rumours of rift

Palace has also announced that Prince William will attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

October 10, 2025

Prince William, King Charles finally react to rumours of rift

King Charles and Prince William have apparently reacted to the rumours of rift with their latest move.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, writing for his substack ShuterScoop, claims royal insiders whisper that the relationship between King Charles and Prince William has “collapsed into silence — no calls, no messages, no private meetings” after William’s bombshell interview with Eugene Levy.

He further said, “Charles is livid that his son spoke so candidly about his childhood and hinted at reforming the monarchy. ‘The King sees it as betrayal, not honesty,’ one palace insider tells #ShuterScoop. Courtiers fear the rift has become a full-on freeze.”

Apparently reacting to these claims, King Charles and Prince William made a joint public appearance on Thursday as they attended an event at London’s Natural History Museum, spotlighting conservation efforts.

Later, Buckingham Palace, in a joint post with Kensington Palace, on behalf of King Charles and William shared photos of the father and son with a meaningful statement.

The statement reads, “The Countdown to COP30 in Brazil has begun, and it started this evening at The Natural History Museum!

“The event brought together climate and nature leaders, along with innovative UK-led solutions to nature’s biggest challenges. Tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is more important now than ever.”

Meanwhile, the palace has also announced that Prince William will attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit in Belém, Brazil, on November 6 on behalf of King Charles. 

Prince Harry vs Daily Mail publisher suit hits roadblock: 'Can't use Kate Middleton allegations'
Prince Harry vs Daily Mail publisher suit hits roadblock: 'Can't use Kate Middleton allegations'
King Charles, Prince William send strong message to Harry after 'ultimatum'
King Charles, Prince William send strong message to Harry after 'ultimatum'
Prince Albert of Monaco leads the Monaco Explorations in the Aegean Sea
Prince Albert of Monaco leads the Monaco Explorations in the Aegean Sea
Meghan Markle's Hollywood dream takes hit as big names refuse to join her show video
Meghan Markle's Hollywood dream takes hit as big names refuse to join her show
King Charles marks World Space Week 2025 with a special tribute
King Charles marks World Space Week 2025 with a special tribute
Meghan Markle drops major hint about her feelings for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle drops major hint about her feelings for Prince Harry
Kate Middleton brother reacts as Princess talks about 'love, safety and dignity'
Kate Middleton brother reacts as Princess talks about 'love, safety and dignity'
Prince William clashes with Princess Anne over royal workload expectations
Prince William clashes with Princess Anne over royal workload expectations