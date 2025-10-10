Prince William, King Charles finally react to rumours of rift

King Charles and Prince William have apparently reacted to the rumours of rift with their latest move.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, writing for his substack ShuterScoop, claims royal insiders whisper that the relationship between King Charles and Prince William has “collapsed into silence — no calls, no messages, no private meetings” after William’s bombshell interview with Eugene Levy.

He further said, “Charles is livid that his son spoke so candidly about his childhood and hinted at reforming the monarchy. ‘The King sees it as betrayal, not honesty,’ one palace insider tells #ShuterScoop. Courtiers fear the rift has become a full-on freeze.”

Apparently reacting to these claims, King Charles and Prince William made a joint public appearance on Thursday as they attended an event at London’s Natural History Museum, spotlighting conservation efforts.

Later, Buckingham Palace, in a joint post with Kensington Palace, on behalf of King Charles and William shared photos of the father and son with a meaningful statement.

The statement reads, “The Countdown to COP30 in Brazil has begun, and it started this evening at The Natural History Museum!

“The event brought together climate and nature leaders, along with innovative UK-led solutions to nature’s biggest challenges. Tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is more important now than ever.”

Meanwhile, the palace has also announced that Prince William will attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit in Belém, Brazil, on November 6 on behalf of King Charles.