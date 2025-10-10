 
Geo News

Orlando Bloom struggling in professional, love life equally: Report

Orlando Bloom is reportedly struggling majorly post his split from Katy Perry

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Photo: Orlando Blooms career, love life both hitting rough waters: Report
Photo: Orlando Bloom's career, love life both hitting rough waters: Report

Orlando Bloom's personal and professional life is reportedly hitting a rough patch.

However, a new report by RadarOnline.com established the actor seems determined to stage a major comeback.

As fans may recall, a recent report claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been “working overtime behind the scenes” to convince Disney to reunite the franchise’s original dream team. 

This team includes Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley.

“Orlando knows this could be his big comeback moment,” a source revealed to the outlet.

“He’s been pushing hard for the studio to get the full original cast on board.”

The insider added, “He believes the magic only works when everyone’s together – Johnny, Keira, Geoffrey Rush, the lot. He’s been making calls and trying to rally enthusiasm, because he sees this as his best shot at a major box-office hit again.”

Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that the once golden boy of Hollywood is hoping to gain relevancy

“In his mind, it’s still 2003, when women threw themselves at him and he turned down more big-money offers than he accepted."

In conclusion, the source said, "But he’s pushing 50 right now and he doesn’t really have anything going on in his life apart from his acting career, which has clearly seen better days.”

Billie Eilish gets pulled by fan during live performance video
Billie Eilish gets pulled by fan during live performance
Tallulah Willis breaks silence on being bullied online
Tallulah Willis breaks silence on being bullied online
Brad Pitt finds the family he longed for in his late friend's children
Brad Pitt finds the family he longed for in his late friend's children
Paloma Faith suffers ‘betrayal' from close friend
Paloma Faith suffers ‘betrayal' from close friend
Neil Young makes huge music decision
Neil Young makes huge music decision
Victoria Beckham admits therapy is ‘really healthy'
Victoria Beckham admits therapy is ‘really healthy'
George Clooney gives exciting update on ‘Ocean's 14'
George Clooney gives exciting update on ‘Ocean's 14'
Angelina Jolie makes huge claim amid alleged Brad Pitt abuse
Angelina Jolie makes huge claim amid alleged Brad Pitt abuse