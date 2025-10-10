Billie Eilish gets pulled by fan during live performance

Billie Eilish violently grabbed by fan mid concert

Billie Eilish faced a terrifying incident during her Miami concert.

The singer's show took a shocking turn when one of the fans violently grabbed and pulled her.

In a viral clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), from her concert on Thursday night, Eilish can be seen greeting her fans, giving them high-fives.

However, in a shocking move, one fan suddenly yanked her arm, pulling her off balance.

Security immediately intervened and pushed the crowd back as Eilish regained her footing.

Although Eilish appeared visibly startled, she handled the moment with composure before walking away from the barricade.

Fans described the moment as "scary" on social media. A user stated, "I hope the others beat the s*** out of that fan. I’m not a fan of Billie but genuinely what the f*** goes on through someone’s mind to think that’s ok?"

Another supporter of Billie Eilish added, "damn she’s better than me i would’ve punched them in the face omg."

"That’s actually disgusting. some of y’all forget these are real people, not zoo exhibits," the third tweet read.