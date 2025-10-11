Prince Harry takes a step back for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has properly taken a step away

An insider has just stepped forward to give their thoughts on what Prince Harry appears to have done in Hollywood.

The claim has been made in an interview with RadarOnline and the insider has been quoted saying that this step back comes because “Netflix has learned that Meghan is the one with the media instincts.”

Compared to Prince Harry “she's polished, camera-ready, and understands how to build a brand.”

Plus “even though her programs are always mocked, she still understands the camera from her acting days,” the insider also said.

Compared to his wife, Prince Harry on the other hand has seen his ideas not work out and “the audience just isn't there,” the source also noted.

So “at this point, she's the face of the business and he's taking a back seat,” to her.

In terms of Prince Harry’s attempts at making it with Netflix, the Polo documentary was one of his attempts.

But with a viewership of 500,000, and not even making it to Netflix’s top 3,000 in the first half of 2025, an entertainment executive came forward.

The expert, being familiar with the deal explains, “Harry wanted to show a side of the sport that people hadn't seen. But it didn't connect. The subject felt out of touch, and the production lacked energy.”

Whereas according to a Hollywood source “Meghan's work might divide opinion, but it gets attention. That's what Netflix cares about. The renewal was as much about her profile as the program's performance.”