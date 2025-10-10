Victoria Beckham shares rare advice she received from Mel B

Photo: Victoria Beckham explains why Mel B's words upset her

Victoria Beckham has been reflecting on a moment of tough love she once received from her former Spice Girls bandmate, Melanie Brown.

Beckham opened up about the memory in her new self-titled Netflix documentary, per Us Weekly.

As fans will know, the mother of four rose to fame as “Posh Spice” in the ‘90s alongside Mel B known as Scary Spice, Geri Halliwell known as Ginger Spice, Melanie Chisholm known as Sporty Spice, and Emma Bunton known as Baby Spice.

The iconic girl group originally went on hiatus in 2000 before reuniting for a world tour and their memorable performance at the 2012 London Olympics.

Speaking about their 2008 Return of the Spice Girls Tour, Beckham revealed that Brown once told her, “Don’t forget where you’ve come from.”

“One of the girls actually said to me – and it did upset me – it was Mel B who said to me, ‘Don’t forget where you come from,’” Beckham recalled. “I have never forgotten where I’ve come from.”

Reflecting on her pop star beginnings, the designer added, “I’ve never ever forgotten that Posh Spice is the reason why I’m sitting here. She might have been grumpy but she was actually great.”

While Beckham admitted it was “good to be back” with the group for the tour, she eventually realized she “didn’t belong on stage.”