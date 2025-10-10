Kourtney Kardashian celebrates step-son's big day

Kourtney Kardashian marks Travis Barker's son's birthday

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her stepson Landon Barker's birthday.

Landon is son of the reality TV star's husband Travis Barker, with whom Kourtney shares son Rocky.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kourtney posted a carousel of photos from the celebration.

The photos showcased Kourtney, Travis and Landon posing together, also featuring the Blink 182 drummer's daughter Alabama Barker.

In the caption, Kourtney wrote, "a light in my life happy birthday @landonbarker 22!!"

"love you forever," she wrote further.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with one user stating, "I respect and love this family so much Travis is a great head of household. God bless you guys."

"Landon look like his daddy he’s so cute," another added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share a son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

However, Travis is also father to Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, whom she shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kourtney is also mother to Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick.