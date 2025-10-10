 
What exactly happened between David Del Rio and Leah Lewis?

David Del Rio has been fired from Matlock after allegations of sexual assault levelled by Leah Lewis

October 10, 2025

David Del Rio, known for playing Billy Martinez on CBS’s Matlock reboot, was fired on October 9, 2025, following a sexual assault allegation by co-star Leah Lewis, Deadline reported. 

The alleged incident occurred on September 26, 2025, in Lewis’s trailer on the Paramount lot during filming of the show’s second season. 

After Lewis reported the matter on October 2, CBS Studios conducted a swift investigation, confirming her account, and immediately escorted Del Rio off set. 

His character will be written out of future episodes, though he appears in the season’s first half, premiering October 12.

No further details about the incident have been released by CBS, Lewis, or Del Rio.

However, speculation is rife online. Fans on social media suggest the assault was egregious or violent, citing Del Rio’s rapid dismissal without criminal charges. 

Some link the producers’ zero-tolerance stance to a Matlock episode addressing workplace assault. 

Rumors also circulate that the incident was witnessed, fueling theories of broader set knowledge. 

Meanwhile, Del Rio’s wife, Katherine, posted a now-deleted Instagram Story implying Lewis fabricated the allegation, sparking backlash for victim-blaming. 


